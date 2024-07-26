PCG braces for the worst despite 7-day target to finish oil siphoning

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RAPID RESPONSE. Members of the Philippine Coast Guard at work to contain the oil spill after MT Terranova capsized and submerged off Limay, Bataan.

The PCG says siphoning operations may be completed within seven days since MT Terranova sank in shallow waters

MANILA, Philippines – Amid tempered optimism that siphoning operations may be finished within seven days, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said it is still preparing for the worst-case scenario after oil tanker MT Terranova sank off the waters of Limay, Bataan.

“There’s nothing to worry about, but we would not be complacent,” PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armando Balilo said in Filipino on Friday, July 26.

“We are still preparing for the worst-case scenario to address the potential negative impact to the marine environment,” he added.

In the worst-case scenario, oil spill would reach vicinity waters of Parañaque, Manila, Navotas, Bulacan, and Pampanga.

The PCG had set a target of finishing oil siphoning within seven days. Balilo previously said that operations can be done quickly because MT Terranova sank in shallow waters.

“Based on studies of our MEP (Marine Environmental Protection) personnel, considering that the ship sank 34 meters deep, siphoning can be completed within seven days,” Balilo said.

On Friday, PCG officials met with representatives from shipowner Shogun Ships Company Incorporated and contracted salvor Harbor Star Shipping Services for the timeline of siphoning operations.

En route to Iloilo, MT Terranova was carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel oil when it sank 3.6 nautical miles from Lamao point in Limay, Bataan. One crew member died in the maritime incident, while 16 crew members were rescued.

Balilo, in a DZBB radio interview on Friday night, said they are hopeful that equipment would come in during the weekend so oil siphoning could start promptly. They are also waiting for another ship where extracted oil will be contained.

The PCG spokesperson said it will continue monitoring for the next days if industrial fuel oil will leak.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has instructed its regional office to conduct water sampling, and results have yet to be released to the press.

The Marine Science Institute of the University of the Philippines Diliman (UP MSI) and the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) are working with the PCG to “generate maps indicating potential oil landing sites along the coast, helping to identify and prioritize areas for effective response and cleanup,” Charina Repollo, physical oceanographer at UP MSI, told Rappler.

Repollo said these results will be shared with the DENR to guide the agency in the assessment of the oil spill’s impact to mangroves and coral reefs.

“Given the amount of oil that may potentially spill, immediate response is crucial,” Repollo said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Rapid response would include “oil siphoning to prevent further spillage, deploying booms for containment, skimming to recover oil from the water, and using dispersants to help break down the oil into smaller droplets, promoting natural biodegradation,” Repollo added. – Rappler.com