IN PHOTOS: PH Air Force in Australia for int’l aerial military drill 

FIRST. The Philippine Air Force's FA-50PH fighter jets arrive at RAAF Base, Darwin, Australia for Pitch Black 24, in July 2024.

The Philippines is participating in Pitch Black for the first time, and it's also the first time the Philippine Air Force has sent aircraft overseas for an international exercise

MANILA, Philippines – A total of 162 Philippine Air Force (PAF) personnel, alongside the PAF’s C-130 Tactical Transport aircraft and four FA-50PH fighter jets, are in Darwin, Australia to participate in Pitch Black 2024, a joint military exercise that is bringing together the air forces of over 20 nations from across the globe.

The Philippines is participating in Pitch Black for the first time. According to a release from the PAF, it is also the “first time that the PAF has sent its aircraft overseas for an international exercise.”

The first batch of PAF personnel arrived on July 7, followed by the rest of the contingent on July 10. The contingent is led by Colonel Randy Pascua, Deputy Wing Commander of the 5th Fighter Wing.

The contingent will be in Australia until August 2 for the exercises.

PAF’s FA-50PH fighter jets arrive at RAAF Base, Darwin Australia for PBK24.

Main contingents from the PAF arrive at RAAF Base Darwin, Australia.

