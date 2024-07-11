Philippine News
Philippine News
military exercises in Asia

IN PHOTOS: PH Air Force in Australia for int’l aerial military drill 

Bea Cupin

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

IN PHOTOS: PH Air Force in Australia for int’l aerial military drill 

FIRST. The Philippine Air Force's FA-50PH fighter jets arrive at RAAF Base, Darwin, Australia for Pitch Black 24, in July 2024.

Philippine Air Force 5th Fighter Wing

The Philippines is participating in Pitch Black for the first time, and it's also the first time the Philippine Air Force has sent aircraft overseas for an international exercise

MANILA, Philippines – A total of 162 Philippine Air Force (PAF) personnel, alongside the PAF’s C-130 Tactical Transport aircraft and four FA-50PH fighter jets, are in Darwin, Australia to participate in Pitch Black 2024, a joint military exercise that is bringing together the air forces of over 20 nations from across the globe.

The Philippines is participating in Pitch Black for the first time. According to a release from the PAF, it is also the “first time that the PAF has sent its aircraft overseas for an international exercise.” 

The first batch of PAF personnel arrived on July 7, followed by the rest of the contingent on July 10. The contingent is led by Colonel Randy Pascua, Deputy Wing Commander of the 5th Fighter Wing. 

The contingent will be in Australia until August 2 for the exercises.

PAF’s FA-50PH fighter jets arrive at RAAF Base, Darwin Australia for PBK24.
PAF’s FA-50PH fighter jets arrive at RAAF Base, Darwin Australia for PBK24.
PAF’s FA-50PH fighter jets arrive at RAAF Base, Darwin Australia for PBK24.
People, Person, Aircraft
Main contingents from the PAF arrive at RAAF Base Darwin, Australia.

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!
Avatar photo

author

Bea Cupin

Bea is a senior multimedia reporter who covers national politics. She's been a journalist since 2011 and has written about Congress, the national police, and the Liberal Party for Rappler.
More from Bea Cupin

Philippine Air Force

Philippines-Australia relations