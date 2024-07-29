IN PHOTOS: Classes begin for public school students in the Philippines

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FIRST DAY. Hundreds of students attend the first day of classes at the Guadalupe Elementary School in Cebu City on July 29, 2024.

Take a look at scenes from the opening of classes on Monday, July 29

MANILA, Philippines – Around 20 million students began classes in public schools nationwide on Monday, July 29, the start of academic year 2024-2025.

The opening of classes pushed through except for more than 900 schools in areas that were worst-hit by rain from the southwest monsoon or habagat. Schools in areas where local government units declared class suspensions for Monday were also unable to open.

Here are some photos from the first day of school:

TEMPORARY VENUE. Students of Ramon Magsaysay High School attend classes at the Dr. Alejandro Albert Elementary School in Sampaloc, Manila, on July 29, 2024. A new building for their school, also in Sampaloc, is still being constructed. Photo by Rappler

CLASS LISTS. Students search for their classroom assignment at Elpidio Quirino High School in Santa Mesa, Manila, on July 29, 2024. Photo by Rappler

POST-FLOODING. School materials damaged by floods are dried out at Elpidio Quirino High School in Santa Mesa, Manila, on July 29, 2024. Photo by Rappler

OPENING. Classes begin at the General Artemio Ricarte Memorial Elementary School in General Trias City, Cavite, July 29, 2024. Photo by Dennis Abrina/Rappler

BACK TO SCHOOL. Students of Carmona National High School in Carmona City, Cavite, attend the opening of academic year 2024-2025 on July 29, 2024. Photo by Bonz Magsambol/Rappler

NATIONAL ANTHEM. Students at the Guadalupe Elementary School in Cebu City sing the national anthem on July 29, 2024. Photo by Jacqueline Hernandez/Rappler

PRAYER. Students pray as they attend the first day of classes at Iloilo Central Elementary School in Iloilo City on July 29, 2024. Photo by Arnold Almacen/Iloilo City Mayor’s Office

YOUNG LEARNERS. Students attend the first day of classes at Iloilo Central Elementary School in Iloilo City on July 29, 2024. Photo by Arnold Almacen/Iloilo City Mayor’s Office

– Rappler.com