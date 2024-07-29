IN PHOTOS: Classes begin for public school students in the Philippines

Already have Rappler+? to listen to groundbreaking journalism.
SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
Take a look at scenes from the opening of classes on Monday, July 29
MANILA, Philippines – Around 20 million students began classes in public schools nationwide on Monday, July 29, the start of academic year 2024-2025.
The opening of classes pushed through except for more than 900 schools in areas that were worst-hit by rain from the southwest monsoon or habagat. Schools in areas where local government units declared class suspensions for Monday were also unable to open.
Here are some photos from the first day of school:
