IN PHOTOS: PCG personnel celebrate Independence Day in Sabina Shoal

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel aboard the BRP Teresa Magbanua on Wednesday, June 12, celebrated the country’s 126th Independence Day with a flag-raising ceremony while out at sea.
The BRP Teresa Magbanua, one of the PCG’s two largest vessels, has been deployed to Sabina Shoal or Escoda Shoal in the West Philippine Sea since mid-May to monitor China’s alleged illegal activities within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.
According to PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armand Balilo, some eight Chinese vessels were inside the shoal while four were outside as the flag-raising ceremony took place.
– Rappler.com
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.