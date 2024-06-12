Philippine News
West Philippine Sea

IN PHOTOS: PCG personnel celebrate Independence Day in Sabina Shoal

IN PHOTOS: PCG personnel celebrate Independence Day in Sabina Shoal

INDEPENDENCE DAY. Philippine Coast Guard personnel aboard the BRP Teresa Magbanua hold a flag-raising ceremony while deployed in Sabina Shoal or Escoda Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Philippine Coast Guard

The BRP Teresa Magbanua, among the Philippine Coast Guard's largest ships, has been deployed to Sabina Shoal since mid-May to monitor Chinese activities there

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel aboard the BRP Teresa Magbanua on Wednesday, June 12, celebrated the country’s 126th Independence Day with a flag-raising ceremony while out at sea.

INDEPENDENCE DAY. Philippine Coast Guard personnel aboard the BRP Teresa Magbanua hold a flag-raising ceremony while deployed in Sabina Shoal or Escoda Shoal in the West Philippine Sea. All photos from PCG
The BRP Teresa Magbanua, one of the PCG’s two largest vessels, has been deployed to Sabina Shoal or Escoda Shoal in the West Philippine Sea since mid-May to monitor China’s alleged illegal activities within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

According to PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armand Balilo, some eight Chinese vessels were inside the shoal while four were outside as the flag-raising ceremony took place.

– Rappler.com

