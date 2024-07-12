IN PHOTOS: Fisherfolk urge China to accept 2016 arbitral ruling

Philippine News
Hague ruling on West Philippine Sea

Iya Gozum

Fisherfolk in Zambales parade the first page of the 2016 arbitral ruling and the Philippine flag during a fluvial protest on Friday, July 12.

Rappler

Fisherfolk group Pamalakaya holds a fluvial protest on the 8th anniversary of the 2016 arbitral award

MANILA, Philippines – Fisherfolk on Friday, July 12, held a fluvial protest on the waters of Subic, Zambales, urging China to comply with the 2016 arbitral ruling on the West Philippine Sea.

The protest, led by fisherfolk group Pamalakaya, coincides with the 8th anniversary since an arbitral tribunal in The Hague, Netherlands, ruled that most of China’s claims within the South China Sea were invalid.

Fisherfolks protest West Philippine Sea
REPLICA. Fisherfolk parade a life-size replica of the first page of the 2016 arbitral ruling during the fluvial protest on Friday, July 12. Photo by Rappler

“Eight years since the [Permanent Court of Arbitration] ruled in favor of the Philippines’ EEZ, we are still unable to fully control and utilize the marine resources in our territorial waters,” Joey Marabe, provincial coordinator of Pamalakaya, said in a statement. (READ: 8 years on, countries urge China to follow 2016 arbitral award)

Fisherfolks protest West Philippine Sea
ATIN ANG PINAS. Pamalakaya calls on the public to support the cause seeking to assert sovereign rights peacefully over the West Philippine Sea. Photo by Rappler
A member of Pamalakaya raises his fist during the fluvial protest on July 12, 2024. Photo from Pamalakaya

Marabe said that continuously popularizing the arbitral ruling locally and internationally could help in the pursuit of a peaceful resolution.

“It is the Filipino people’s patriotic duty to assert our sovereign rights peacefully and diplomatically.”

China has become more aggressive towards Philippine vessels in the South China Sea. Filipino scientists conducting studies in the area have found damaged coral reefs in the area. The Philippine Coast Guard had tied environmental damage in the West Philippine Sea to China’s reclamation activities.

Fisherfolks protest West Philippine Sea
On small boats, fishers and protesters took to the waters of Subic, Zambales, to mark the 8th anniversary of the 2016 arbitral ruling.

– Rappler.com

Iya Gozum

Iya Gozum covers the environment, agriculture, and science beats for Rappler.
