MARCOS YEAR 2: External Threats, Internal Risks

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
News, in-depth reports, analyses, videos, and podcasts assessing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s 2nd year in office
Leadership and Governance
- Marcos Year 2: In Bongbong’s Bagong Pilipinas, the promise of unity falls apart
- [Newspoint] Where Marcos has taken us since Duterte
Foreign Affairs and Security
Economy and Business
- [Vantage Point] BBM Year 2: Hits and misses
- [In This Economy] Marcos Year 2: Missed targets, missing reforms
- Marcos put his foot down on jeepney consolidation. Was it a success, and what’s next?
Social Issues
Justice and Human Rights
Environment
- [OPINION] Grading Marcos admin’s performance on the climate agenda
- Environmental issues the Marcos gov’t faced in second year in office
Media, Technology, and Disinformation
Regions
- Marcos gets cheers for NIR, jeers for inflation, rights concerns from Negros
- Northern Mindanao voices: Urgent reforms, focus needed as Marcos enters 3rd year
Bookmark this page for more analyses and in-depth stories on the second year of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration (July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024). – Rappler.com
Add a comment
How does this make you feel?
Loading
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.