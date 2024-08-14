WATCH: Despite disability, Kat Hernandez chooses a full life

Kat Hernandez achieves her dreams of becoming a doctor and educator and trains as a para-powerlifter, all while in her wheelchair

MANILA, Philippines – A common idea about persons with disabilities (PWDs) is that they are limited in their capabilities. For doctor, educator, and PWD advocate Kat Hernandez, her disability is an opportunity to show she can still live a full life.

It is possible to be independent and in a wheelchair. Kat can do many things on her own, like go grocery shopping and drive her car. She also trains and competes as a para-powerlifter, and does other things she loves, while still being aware of the privilege she has.

Watch her story here. – Rappler.com

