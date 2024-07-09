Rappler Talk: What does the PH-Japan RAA mean for Manila?

Rappler talks to Joshua Espeña to make better sense of the freshly-signed agreement

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines and Japan on Monday, July 8, signed a Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), a deal that eases access for the militaries of both countries.

Filipino and Japanese ministers have hailed it as a landmark agreement that brings bilateral defense ties to “an unprecedented height.”

In this edition of Rappler Talk, we speak to Joshua Espeña, vice president of the International Development and Security Cooperation and lecturer at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, to make sense of the deal, what it means for the Philippines’ security and defense sector, and why it makes sense for both countries to finish the RAA in record time.

Tuesday, July 9, at around 6 in the evening.