Rappler Recap: Construction of new Senate building delayed by over 2 years

MANILA, Philippines – The construction of the new Senate building in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig will be delayed for 852 days or over two years, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said on Wednesday, July 3.

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, chairman of the Senate committee on accounts, launched a probe into the issue after Senate President Chiz Escudero ordered a “comprehensive review.”

Rappler Senate reporter Bonz Magsambol gives the highlights of the probe into the new Senate building. – Rappler.com