Rappler Recap: Sara Duterte bids goodbye to DepEd, welcomes Angara

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Sara Duterte on Thursday, July 18, turned over the leadership of the Department of Education (DepEd) to Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara.

In her speech, Duterte highlighted her accomplishments during her two years as education chief, including the return to face-to-face classes, her vaunted MATATAG curriculum, and the removal of administrative tasks from teachers.

Angara will officially assume the DepEd leadership on Friday, July 19, a month after Duterte resigned as education secretary, effectively leaving the Marcos Cabinet. She had said that she resigned “out of concern for teachers and the Filipino youth.”

Rappler’s Bonz Magsambol gives a recap of events during the turnover ceremony. – Rappler.com