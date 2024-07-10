Rappler Recap: Senate arrest order looms for Guo family; Harry Roque’s POGO link

Rappler's Bonz Magsambol gives a recap of events in the five-hour long Senate inquiry on Wednesday, July 10

MANILA, Philippines – The absence of embattled Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo and her family members in the Senate probe into illegal activities of Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) on Wednesday, July 10., would likely result in their possible arrest.

For the second time, the Bamban mayor snubbed the Senate inquiry, prompting the committee led by Senator Risa Hontiveros to cite her in contempt. On June 26, Guo also skipped the hearing.

The seven others cited in contempt are:

Nancy J. Gamo

Dennis Cunanan

Wenyi Lin

Seimen L. Guo

Jian Zhong Guo

Wesley Guo

Sheila Guo

Hontiveros said that once Senate President Chiz Escudero signs the order to arrest the eight for contempt, this will set in motion the procedure. Escudero earlier said that the Senate was ready to order Guo’s arrest if she snubbed the hearing again.

Another major revelation in Wednesday’s hearing was the statement made by Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor) Chairman Alejandro Tengco that former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque assisted recently-raided POGO Lucky South 99 when it had some problems on its arrears with Pagcor amounting to $500,000 in 2023.

On June 29, Tengco said in a press statement that a “former high-ranking government official” tried to facilitate the grant of gaming licenses to some of the POGOs that were raided and found to be involved in illegal activities. The Pagcor chief said would only reveal the name “in the proper forum.”

Rappler’s Bonz Magsambol gives a recap of events in the five-hour long Senate inquiry. – Rappler.com