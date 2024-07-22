Rappler Recap: As Senate opens third regular session, Escudero says Cha-Cha not a priority

Senate President Chiz Escudero says they will 'set aside items which merely dissipate our energy and divide the public'

MANILA, Philippines – As the Senate opened its third regular session in the 19th Congress on Monday, July 22, Senate President Franciz “Chiz” Escudero said that proposals to amend the 1987 Constitution will be pushed to “the backburner.”

In his speech, the Senate President said that they will “set aside items which merely dissipate our energy and divide the public.”

“For this same reason, pending bills on charter change will be placed in the backburner, and will follow the ordinary and regular process of legislation, if at all,” he said.

It was not surprising that Escudero said that charter change (Cha-Cha) is not among the Senate’s priority bills. When he assumed the Senate leadership in May, Escudero reiterated that he was against Cha-Cha. Escudero is among the senators who have been vocal about their opposition to proposals to amend the Constitution even for economic provisions.

Support for amending the 1987 Constitution had dropped significantly over the past year, according to a Pulse Asia Research survey released in March. From 41% of Filipino adults supporting Cha-Cha efforts in March 2023, there were only 8% in favor of the move a year later.

Rappler’s Bonz Magsambol gives a recap of events at the opening of Senate session this morning. – Rappler.com