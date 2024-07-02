Philippine News
Sonny Angara

Rappler Recap: Sonny Angara is new DepEd chief

Rappler.com
Sonny Angara's Senate term ends in 2025. What happens to his Senate seat? 

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Sonny Angara will replace Vice President Sara Duterte as secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd), Malacañang announced on Tuesday, July 2.

Angara will assume the role on July 19, as Duterte ends her one-month transition following her resignation from the Marcos Cabinet.

Sonny Angara named as new education secretary

Rappler’s Bonz Magsambol gives a recap of events leading to Angara’s appointment as DepEd chief. – Rappler.com

