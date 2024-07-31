Should PhilHealth continue its P90-billion transfer? Recto says it’s up to Congress

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HEALTH. Finance Secretary Ralph Recto attends the Senate inquiry on Universal Health Care and the utilization of PhiliHealth Funds, payment of Health Emegency Allowance for health workers, on July 30, 2024.

Healthcare workers’ groups and advocates have raised alarm over the DOF’s instructions as they point out it violates the Universal Health Care Act

MANILA, Philippines – Finance Secretary Ralph Recto said Congress has the power to say whether the transfer of around P90 billion excess funds from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to the national treasury should continue.

In addressing the uproar over the Department of Finance’s directive to the state insurer to remit billions of excess PhilHealth funds, Recto, in a committee on health and demography hearing at the Senate on Tuesday, July 30, emphasized that the DOF is merely implementing what the law empowers them to do.

“Hindi ito iligal (This is not illegal),” Recto said in his opening statement.

“Ito ay naaayon sa batas na RA 11975 o ang General Appropriations Act (AA) of 2024. Tumatalima lang kami sa batas na pinagtibay ninyo at hindi automatic naming iniimplement ito dahil binusisi muna namin kung may merito ba ang kautusan,” Recto said.

(This is according to the law, which is RA 11975 or the General Appropriations Act of 2024. We are just following the law you adopted and we are not automatically implementing this because we had to study first if the law has any merit.)

The government is allowed to tap reserve funds of Government-Owned or -Controlled Corporations (GOCCs) to be reallocated as standby funds of the government for projects or when the need arises, thanks to a new provision in the 2024 GAA.

When asked if PhilHealth can be spared from the collection, Recto said: “‘Pag inutos ng Kongreso, gagawin namin. (If the Congress asks us to, then we will do it.)”

Legal opinion sought

Healthcare workers’ groups and advocates have raised alarm over the DOF’s instructions as they point out it violates the Universal Health Care Act. Under the law, PhilHealth’s reserve fund is separate from the national government’s general fund and should be used to increase PhilHealth benefit coverages.

However, Recto assured his former colleagues that the DOF consulted legal experts before giving marching orders to PhilHealth.

“Kami ay naabisuhan na hindi kasama ang subject PhilHealth remittance sa mga pondong ipinagbabawal gamitin ng gobyerno ayun sa Universal Healthcare Act. Ito ang payong legal na aming sinusunod at hindi lamang ito legal, ito ay makakatulong sa paglago ng ekonomiya at pagbibigay ng trabaho,” Recto said.

(We were advised that the subject PhilHealth remittance is not among the funds that are not allowed to be used by the government according to the [UHC]. This is the legal advice that we are following and [the decision] is not only legal, but it will also help our economy grow and offer more job opportunities.)

LEGAL BASES. PhilHealth President Emmanuel Ledesma Jr. said the state insurer sought legal opinion before they followed through with the Department of Finance’s directive.

PhilHealth also did its own legal consultations. However, Tony Leachon, independent health advocate and former adviser of the Department of Health, pointed out that “such move must have undergone a public consultation and not merely followed a government agency’s directive.”

For health-realted projects or for healthcare?

PhilHealth President Emmanuel Ledesma Jr. said the state insurer will remit the excess funds back to the national government in 4 tranches:

P20 billion – transferred on May 10, 2024

P10 billion – to be transferred on August 2024

P30 billion – to be transferred on October 2024

P29.9 billion – to be transferred on November 2024

The P20 billion from the first tranche was used to cover the unpaid Health Emergency Allowance (HEA) of the country’s healthcare workers who served during the pandemic.

Recto said that “as much as possible,” the DOF will use the excess funds for health-related projects and initiatives.

Prior to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address on July 22, healthcare professionals asked the president to block the directive. Over 60 groups noted that the funds could have been used to finance healthcare needs of the Filipino people, especially indigent patients.

Antonio Dans, president of the Asia Pacific Center for Evidence-based Healthcare, said that by giving away excess funds, contributing members may end up shouldering costs. “This is unjust… marami sa formal payors ang naghihirap din (a lot of formal payors don’t have it easy too.)”

“PhilHealth is an insurance fund. It’s not a bank. We cannot withdraw our premiums from insurance,” Dans said. – Rappler.com