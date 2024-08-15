Red flags in Bataan? Remulla says billions lost due to oil smuggling

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DOJ Secretary Boying Remulla says oil smuggling in the country 'has been silently tolerated for the longest time'

MANILA, Philippines – With allegations of oil smuggling emerging after three vessels transporting petroleum ran into trouble off the waters of Bataan, Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla said the Philippines may be losing billions in revenue because of the “paihi” system.

“Paihi” literally means to urinate in Filipino, but has come to refer to an oil smuggling method where a larger tanker transfers oil to smaller tankers to evade taxes.

The justice secretary said the oil spill incident following the sinking of MT Terranova, MT Jason Bradley, and the running aground of MV Mirola 1 in Bataan had “opened another Pandora’s box about what’s happening in the Philippines that has been silently tolerated for the longest time.”

“[S]a aking tingin, pwedeng umabot ito ng daang bilyon na nawawala sa atin dahil sa mga sindikato na nananaig sa paihi ng fuel,” said Remulla in a press conference on Wednesday, August 14.

(In my view, what we lose because of oil smuggling syndicates could reach billions.)

Remulla said they are already asking the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) for an estimate of loss revenue due to oil smuggling.

In 2019, the Philippine government launched the Fuel Marking Program which imposes “the mandatory marking of refined, manufactured, or imported gasoline, diesel and kerosene in the Philippines” after taxes and duties have been paid. The BIR and the Bureau of Customs (BOC) lead the implementation.

The Philippine Institute of Petroleum, a group of industry players, has since expressed support for the government’s initiative to curb oil smuggling.

Since 2019 and up to May 2024, the government reportedly marked P908.52 billion worth of fuel.

What happened in Bataan?

To recap, MV Mirola 1 ran aground in Mariveles on July 23. MV Mirola 1 reportedly sailed from Navotas without clearance from the Coast Guard.

On the same day at 11 pm, MT Terranova carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel oil, departed Lamao Point in Limay en route to Iloilo.

According to the Coast Guard’s report during the Senate hearing on Wednesday, MT Terranova reached the vicinity of Limbones Island in Cavite on July 24 at 4 am. The crew heard a loud bang and the starboard main engine suddenly stopped. They decided to go back to Bataan.

Around 6:30 pm on July 24, Mtug Procyon arrived to tow MT Terranova back to Lamao, but the latter started listing. On July 25, the tanker capsized and submerged.

Two days after MT Terranova submerged, MT Jason Bradley sank off Mariveles, Bataan on July 27 while it was anchored. It was loaded with 5,500 liters of diesel oil.

‘Red flags’

In a Teleradyo interview on Wednesday, DOJ Undersecretary Raul Vasquez mentioned that there were several “red flags” that came out as they were investigating the Bataan maritime incidents.

Vasquez mentioned that:

The three vessels in Bataan ran into trouble in close proximity to each other.

MT Jason Bradley was allegedly involved in an oil smuggling case before and faced a seizure order from the Bureau of Customs.

MV Mirola 1 is not registered and should not be sailing. It sailed from Navotas without clearance from the Coast Guard. Vasquez said there’s information saying MV Mirola 1 doesn’t have a working engine, and was only towed by a tugboat.

MT Terranova had been at sea for around 26 hours and was still in the vicinity waters of Bataan. Vasquez noted the ship was cleared to sail even though there was a typhoon. (Typhoon Carina did not make landfall in the Philippines, but it enhanced the southwest monsoon that brought moderate to intense rainfall in parts of Luzon that week.)

“It’s always one thing to say na it’s possible na intentional act ‘yan at may conspiracy,” said Vasquez. “It’s only when it’s so clear na wala that you go to other areas and other causes of action na tinatawag.”

(It’s always one thing to say that it’s possible it’s an intentional act and there’s conspiracy. It’s only when it’s so clear that there is none that you go to other areas and what we call other causes of action.) – Rappler.com