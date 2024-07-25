Robredo reactivates Bayanihan E-Konsulta for Typhoon Carina, southwest monsoon victims

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The third iteration of the volunteer-driven teleconsultation services aims to cater to general medical cases, with a focus on those who need consultations for Leptospirosis prophylaxis

MANILA, Philippines – Former vice president Leni Robredo’s Bayanihan E-Konsulta was reactivated again, Wednesday, July 24, following the onslaught of the enhanced southwest monsoon – the effects of which was compared to the experiences of those who survived Ondoy.

Just three hours after Angat Buhay’s Bayanihan E-Konsulta was restarted on Wednesday evening, Robredo turned to the public to call for more volunteers. She said we are “already swamped with patients.”

“We need more volunteer call bridging agents to maximize the number of doctors we have onboarded already,” Robredo said in a Facebook post around 10 pm on Wednesday, July 24.

Bayanihan E-Konsulta was Robredo’s response to help decongest hospitals when there was a surge of COVID-19 cases when she was vice president.

It drew widespread praise for its efficient services despite it being run mostly by volunteers, who worked odd hours without salaries in order to help save lives. COVID-19 care kits were also given to patients, an initiative later repllicated by the Department of Health.

Bayanihan E-Konsulta’s services were shuttered on December 21, 2023 to focus on providing mental health support. It was revived in July 2022 when another wave of COVID-19 cases hit the country.

On Wednesday, the volunteer-driven teleconsultation services was jump-started, this time aimed to cater to general medical cases, with a focus on those who needed consultations for Leptospirosis prophylaxis. – Rappler.com