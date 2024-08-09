Agricultural scientist Romulo Davide is 44th National Scientist

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Davide's work provides farmers with an alternative to chemical pesticides and helps empower farmers by 'equipping them with scientific knowledge'

MANILA, Philippines – Agricultural scientist Romulo Gelbolingo Davide is the Philippines’ 44th National Scientist, after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued Proclamation 643 on August 2, 2024.

Davide was recognized for his work in plant pathology and nematology that resulted in “the development of a biological control agent against nematodes, which provided Filipino farmers with an alternative to chemical nematicides,” the proclamation read.

He is hailed as the “Father of Plant Nematology” for groundbreaking research on nematode pests.

The rank and title of National Scientist was created under Presidential Decree 1003-A in 1976. Aside from the rank and title, awardees are also given annual gratuity and other privileges.

In 1994, Davide was recognized as Outstanding Agricultural Scientist by the Department of Agriculture. In the same year, then-president Fidel V. Ramos gave Davide the Jose Rizal Pro Patria Gold Medal Decoration/Award with a Presidential Citation. In 2012, Davide became a Ramon Magsaysay laureate.

He serves as professor emeritus at the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB).

Community work

The agricultural scientist led the Farmer Scientist Training Program (FSTP), which aims to empower farmers engaged in production of corn, rice, among others, by adopting scientific and sustainable farming methods.

“The FSTP has empowered countless poor farmers by equipping them with scientific knowledge and innovative farming techniques,” the Agricultural Systems Institute (ASI) of the UPLB said in its congratulatory post for Davide.

According to ASI, the program improved yield and productivity of farmers from rural communities.

“Under Dr. Davide’s visionary leadership, the FSTP has transformed the lives of many rural communities across the country, fostering a culture of collaboration between farmers and scientists.”

Davide was born on March 14, 1934, and raised in Argao, Cebu.

He obtained his undergraduate degree in Agriculture from UPLB in 1957. He took up his masters in Plant Pathology at Oklahoma State University and his doctorate degree in Nematology-Plant Pathology from the North Carolina State University. – Rappler.com