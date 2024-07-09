Philippine News
Philippine News
maritime security

Russian corvette conducts drills with Chinese warships in Philippine Sea, TASS reports

Reuters

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Russian corvette conducts drills with Chinese warships in Philippine Sea, TASS reports
'The Pacific Fleet Sovershennyi corvette, together with a detachment of PLA Navy warships... conducted training to inspect a suspicious vessel during a joint naval patrol in the Philippine Sea,' TASS cites the press service as saying

A Russian Sovershennyi corvette and Chinese warships conducted training exercises while patrolling in the Philippine Sea, Russia’s TASS state news agency reported, citing the Russian Pacific Fleet press services.

“The Pacific Fleet Sovershennyi corvette, together with a detachment of PLA (People’s Liberation Army) Navy warships… conducted training to inspect a suspicious vessel during a joint naval patrol in the Philippine Sea,” TASS cited the press service as saying.

“During the episode of inspecting a suspicious vessel, Russian and Chinese naval sailors worked out an algorithm for joint actions.”

No details were given on the origin of the “suspicious vessel.” – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!

China-Russia relations

Philippines-China relations

Philippines-Russia relations