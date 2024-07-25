Saltwater crocodile spotted off Boracay caught after Carina-enhanced monsoon rain

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Philippine Coast Guard is bringing the reptile to a shelter of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Malay

AKLAN, Philippines – Authorities and residents in Boracay Island caught on Thursday, July 25, a saltwater crocodile believed to have drifted near the shore after the southwest monsoon enhanced by Typhoon Carina made its presence felt in Aklan.

As of writing, the Philippine Coast Guard is bringing the reptile to a shelter of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Barangay Napaan, Malay.

Representatives from DENR in Iloilo are expected to travel to the island in the coming days to study the crocodile.

The crocodile was first spotted swimming near the shore at the Sinagpa beach noontime on Thursday, according to Manocmanoc village councilor Ernesto Cruz. The animal was caught in Diniwid beach later.

Ramon Dio, owner of the Kalibo Ostrich Farm, said he is willing to take in the crocodile. His farm, now a tourist destination in the town, is also home to lions, tigers, and birds.

“I am ready to adopt the said crocodile now that it has been caught,” he said.

The situation report published by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Thursday morning said that the combined effects of tropical cyclones Butchoy, Carina, and the southwest monsoon affected 788 families or 2,624 individuals in Aklan, with 392 people served inside and outside evacuation centers. – Rappler.com