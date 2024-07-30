San Miguel Shipping subsidiary chartered MT Terranova

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CLEANUP. Members of the Philippine Coast Guard and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau collect oil slick wash along the beach of Brgy. Amaya 7 in Tanza, Cavite on July 30, 2024. The oil is believed to be from the MT Terranova sank off Lamao Point in Limay, Bataan on July 25, 2024. Rappler

SL Harbor Bulk Terminal Corporation is the same company that chartered MT Princess Empress, which sank off Naujan and caused the Oriental Mindoro oil spill in 2023

BATAAN, Philippines – SL Harbor Bulk Terminal Corporation, a subsidiary of San Miguel Shipping and Lighterage Corporation, chartered the MT Terranova to transport 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel oil, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) officials confirmed to reporters on Tuesday, July 30.

Asked for the owner of the cargo oil, PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan confirmed that it was SL Harbor Bulk Terminal Corporation.

Gavan said their priority now is to respond to the oil spill before they proceed to investigation and enforcement.

“And when the smoke has cleared, all efforts will be directed toward the investigation and enforcement of all laws applicable to this,” he said.

SL Harbor Bulk Terminal Corporation had also chartered the MT Princess Empress which sank off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, last year.

According to Bataan Governor Jose Enrique Garcia III, the cargo owner has not reached out to the local government in relation to providing assistance of affected communities. A fishing ban in Limay is in place.

The Bataan governor did not name the cargo owner during the presser.

The PCG said earlier that the Philippines’ largest oil firm, Petron Corporation, has volunteered to help in the oil spill response. Petron, part of the San Miguel Group of companies, operates a refinery in Limay.

Shipowner Shogun Ships Company Incorporated, owner of MT Terranova, had tapped Harbor Star to siphon the oil and salvage the sunken tanker. Siphoning operations have yet to begin.

Harbor Star was one of the companies tapped in the 2023 Mindoro oil spill.

Call for accountability

Environmental groups are calling for accountability from both owners of the tanker and the cargo oil.

“This is already the second massive oil spill under President Marcoss term, and lessons should have already been learned,” Gerry Arances, executive director of think tank Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development, said in a statement on July 26.

“We should not let this be another case where polluters escape accountability, as it has so far been the case for RDC (Reield Marine Services) and San Miguel Corporation last year.”

A youth group based in Bataan is calling for assistance for affected coastal communities.

“Kailangan talaga natin itong subaybayan, panagutin kung sino man ‘yung nagkasala at mabigyan ng kompensasyon ‘yung mga mangingisda at ‘yung komunidad na pinaka-apektado nito,” Eric Beren, a resident of Limay and member of the Young Bataeños for Environmental Advocacy Network, told Rappler in an interview.

(We need to monitor this, make those who did wrong accountable, and give compensation to fisherfolk and communities most affected by this.)

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources estimated that 11,000 fisherfolk may be affected by the oil spill incident, while Bataan Governor Jose Enrique “Joet” Garcia said the number of affected fisherfolk may reach 14,000 across nine coastal municipalities in the province. – Rappler.com