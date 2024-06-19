‘Long overdue’ or ‘regrettable’? Lawmakers on Sara Duterte’s resignation as DepEd chief

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

RESIGNED. Vice President Sara Duterte holds a press conference for the last time as education secretary on June 19, 2024.

'It is hoped that her replacement will come from the ranks of experienced and dedicated educators who can efficiently steer and professionally manage the educational system of the country,' says Albay 1st District Representative Edcel Lagman

MANILA, Philippines – Several lawmakers on Wednesday, June 19, weighed in on the decision of Vice President Sara Duterte to resign as secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd) and ultimately, from the Cabinet of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., calling the move either “long overdue” or “regrettable.”

For Gabriela Representative Arlene Brosas, Duterte’s resignation as education secretary is “long overdue,” as the country needs an experienced “genuine public servant” to lead the government agency.

“From the very start, the Vice President had no real intention of addressing the crisis in our education system,” the teacher-lawmaker said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Her controversial appointment reeked of traditional political maneuverings rather than a sincere commitment to improve our schools and protect our teachers and students,” she added.

Duterte’s appointment as education secretary in 2022 drew criticism from those in the education sector who cited her lack of experience in addressing critical sectoral issues. The country is still grappling with the effects of the pandemic, among them a learning crisis. (READ: History in crisis)

ACT Teachers Representative France Castro said the education sector lost two years – the period of Duterte’s stint at DepEd – in addressing its problems.

“Nasayang ang dalawang taon para ayusin agad ang education crisis sa bansa at benepisyo at sahod ng mga guro at education support personnel,” Castro said.

(Two years were wasted in fixing the country’s education crisis, and the benefits and salaries of our teachers and education support personnel.)

The Vice President did not elaborate much on her decision to step down from DepEd as well as from her duties as vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC). She said her move to leave DepEd should not be seen as a sign weakness but as her “genuine concern for our teachers and the Filipino youth.”

Albay 1st District Representative Edcel Lagman noted how Duterte herself admitted that “her incumbency was a liability to teachers and students.”

“It is hoped that her replacement will come from the ranks of experienced and dedicated educators who can efficiently steer and professionally manage the educational system of the country,” said Lagman, who is also Liberal Party president.

‘Regrettable’

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate committee on basic education, said Duterte’s decision to leave the DepEd was “regrettable,” citing the coordination of his committee and DepEd on steps to improve the country’s education system.

“Marami kaming ongoing joint programs and activities at ang edcom ay nakikipagcoordinate para maiayos ang problema sa education system. Nanghihinayang lang ako,” he said, when asked about his reaction to Duterte’s resignation.

(We have many ongoing joint programs and activities and the education committee coordinates [with DepEd] to fix the problems in the education system. I find it regrettable.)

Senator Chiz Escudero said that he respects Duterte’s “inevitable” resignation from the Marcos Cabinet.

“I believe her resignation was inevitable from the time her father, FPRRD, and her siblings and allies started attacking PBBM and members of the First family. Its inevitability became more pronounced when she was already silent and not expressing her support on certain policy issues such as the West Philippine Sea, the Bagong Pilipinas Hymn, the Quiboloy cases and attempted arrest, etc.,” Escudero said.

“As the Vice President, she has every right to have policy differences with the President and I believe that people love and respect her precisely for that…for having and fighting for what she believes in and for her own beliefs. I wish her well in this, her new journey as she continues to serve our people as our Vice President,” Escudero added.

Senator Imee Marcos, for her part, vowed to continue to be Duterte’s staunch ally.

Political motivations

Duterte’s resignation from her posts can also be viewed as a political move, especially as the midterm polls are right around the corner.

The power struggle between the Marcos and Duterte clans have been prominent since late 2023, with calls for the Vice President to resign from Marcos’ cabinet popping after after a word war between the two families in early in 2024.

“Duterte’s departure from a prime position in the President’s Cabinet ends with finality the increasingly tenuous partisan relations between the Duterte and Marcos political power blocs,” Lagman said. “This terminates absolutely the Uniteam.”

Political analysts have earlier warned that the Dutertes may be posturing themselves as the new opposition or the underdog. For instance, the House of Representatives has begun looking into legacies of the Duterte administration, including an investigation on the bloody war on drugs.

Brosas, however, reminded the public to stay vigilant. “They remain united in pushing anti-people policies and governance that favor only their dynastic interests at the expense of the Filipino people.” – Rappler.com

