After quitting DepEd, Sara Duterte’s satisfaction rating plunges to lowest – SWS

TURNOVER. Vice President Sara Duterte delivers her message during the turnover ceremony of the DepEd leadership to Senator Sonny Angara.

Chiz Escudero also gets his first satisfaction rating as Senate president, with +47 net satisfaction

MANILA, Philippines – After Vice President Sara Duterte resigned as education secretary, more Filipinos than ever during her term were unsatisfied with her performance, a new Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey found.

In a survey conducted from June 23 to July 1, SWS found that 65% of Filipinos were satisfied with the Vice President, and 21% were dissatisfied, yielding a net satisfaction of +44. Duterte resigned on June 19.

Satisfaction dropped from 75% satisfaction, and dissatisfaction rose from 13% in March, which then gave Duterte a +63 net satisfaction. It was a 19-point drop, which led her to her lowest net satisfaction rating so far in her term, based on SWS surveys.

Despite the drop, Duterte maintained a “good” net satisfaction rate.

By region, Duterte remained to have an “excellent” net satisfaction rate in home turf Mindanao (+73) and “good” in the Visayas (+47), Metro Manila (+32), and Balance Luzon (+31).

In both rural (+46) and urban (+42) areas, Duterte’s net satisfaction was “good.” Women viewed her as “very good” (+50) net satisfaction, and men only “good” (+37). By area and gender, Duterte suffered decreases in satisfaction.

The latest results also showed more satisfaction for Duterte among the lowest educational attainment level. The Vice President had a “very good” rating (+54) for non-elementary graduates and a “good” rating for elementary graduates (+42) and above.

Duterte left her Cabinet post two years into the Marcos administration, with much still to be seen in addressing the issues plaguing the education sector, such as classroom shortages and the learning crisis.

Former senator Sonny Angara took over the post in July.

Chiz Escudero’s first satisfaction rating

SWS also recorded the first satisfaction rating of Chiz Escudero as Senate president, who assumed the position in May. Some 64% of Filipinos were satisfied, 17% were dissatisfied, and 17% were undecided. His net satisfaction rating was +47.

Escudero got a “very good” rating in Metro Manila (+54), and “good” elsewhere – Balance Luzon (+47), Mindanao (+47), and the Visayas (+43). He was rated “good” in both urban (+48) and rural (+46) areas.

Like Duterte, satisfaction was higher among the lowest educational attainment level. He received “very good” among non-elementary, and “good” among elementary and junior high school graduates.

In the lower chamber, House Speaker Martin Romualdez garnered a higher net satisfaction rate than in March. He enjoyed his highest satisfaction rate at 53%, compared to 39% in March. Net satisfaction was at +29.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo also had more Filipinos approving of his performance in June, at 51%. His net satisfaction was +32, up from +13 in March.

– Rappler.com