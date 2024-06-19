Philippines is 2nd lowest in 2022 international creative thinking test for students

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FILIPINO STUDENTS. Students and teachers go about regular classes at the General Roxas Elementary School in Quezon City, on February 21, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino students ranked second to the lowest among 64 countries in the creative thinking test of the 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA).

The result for the first-ever PISA creative thinking assessment for 15-year-olds under the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) was released late Tuesday night, June 18.

The report showed that the Philippines only scored 14, way below the OECD average of 33. Uzbekistan also scored 14, while Albania had a mean score of 13, placing the country at the bottom.

Meanwhile, Singapore (41), South Korea (38), Canada (38), Australia (37), New Zealand (36), Estonia (36), and Finland (36) scored the highest.

According to PISA, creative thinking is “the competence to engage productively in the generation, evaluation and improvement of ideas that can result in original and effective solutions, advances in knowledge and impactful expressions of imagination.”

The creative thinking test assessed students’ ability to generate creative and diverse ideas, as well as evaluate and improve these ideas.

In December 2023, PISA initially released the results for tests on reading, mathematics, and science, placing the Philippines 77th out of 81 countries globally. Before the rankings were released, the Department of Education had already said it was not expecting “good results.”

– Rappler.com