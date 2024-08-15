Satisfaction ratings of Senate, House slightly down in June 2024 – SWS

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Dissatisfaction in the Senate is most notable in Balance Luzon, where it rose to double digits – to 16% in June from 8% in March

MANILA, Philippines – The net satisfaction ratings of the Senate and the House of Representatives suffered a slight dip in June 2024, according to the results of a survey Social Weather Stations (SWS) released on Wednesday, August 14.

The Second Quarter 2024 Social Weather Survey, held from July 23 to July 1, found that 66% of Filipinos are satisfied with the performance of the Senate and 16% are dissatisfied, for a net satisfaction rating of +50. This is 5 points lower than its net rating of +55 in March.

Among geographical areas, satisfaction with the performance of the Senate was highest in Metro Manila at 68%, followed by Balance Luzon and Mindanao (both at 67%), and Visayas (64%). Dissatisfaction in the Senate was most notable in Balance Luzon, where it increased to 16% from 8% in March.

The survey results also showed that 60% of Filipinos are satisfied with the performance of the House while 18% are dissatisfied, for a +41 net satisfaction rating. This is 4 points lower than its +45 net satisfaction rating in March.

Among geographical areas, satisfaction with the performance of the House was highest in Balance Luzon at 61%, a 6-percentage point jump from 55% in March. This was followed by Metro Manila at 60%, Mindanao at 58%, and Visayas at 57%.

Dissatisfaction in the House rose in all areas, and was highest in the Visayas at 20% from 14% in March, followed by Mindanao (19% from 12%), and Balance Luzon (18% from 12%), and Metro Manila (17% from 13%).

The net satisfaction rating of the Supreme Court fell to +41 in June from +46 in March, a 5-point drop. The survey showed that 59% of Filipinos are satisfied with the High Court’s performance, while 18% are dissatisfied.

Meanwhile, the SWS also released the December 2023 survey results for the Marcos Cabinet: 58% are satisfied with its performance while 12% are dissatisfied, for a net rating of +47 – 6 points higher than in September 2023.

The survey used face-to-face interviews of 1,500 adult respondents nationwide, with sampling error margins of ±2.5% for national percentages, ±4.0% for Balance Luzon, and ±5.7% each for Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

During the survey period, as well as the period between surveys, the major issues include the resignation of Vice President Sara Duterte from the Marcos Cabinet, the continued aggression of China in the West Philippine Sea and the Philippine government’s response, and the congressional inquiries into Philippine offshore gaming operators and suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo.

The same survey showed that 55% of Filipinos are satisfied with Marcos two years into his presidency while Vice President Sara Duterte’s net satisfaction rating plunged to its lowest since she was elected to the second highest post in the land. – Rappler.com