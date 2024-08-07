CA confirms Sonny Angara as education secretary

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CONFIRMED. Former senator Sonny Angara's appointment as education secretary breezes through the Commission on Appointments on Wednesday, August 7.

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday, August 7, confirmed the appointment of Sonny Angara as secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd).

None of the members of the CA panel raised any questions in relation to Angara’s nomination as education secretary.

During the CA panel proceeding that took less than 10 minutes on Wednesday morning, Camarines Sur 2nd District Representative LRay Villafuerte moved to dispense with Angara delivering his opening statement as a courtesy to the former senator.

No member of the CA panel objected to Villafuerte’s motion. Angara’s appointment was approved during the CA plenary session on Wednesday afternoon.

Several CA panel members delivered statements of support for Angara’s confirmation as DepEd chief.

“As a matter of courtesy to a former fellow senator and member of the Commission on Appointments, and knowing full well that he is a man of integrity and with the experience and dedication that is necessary for the role, I move for the confirmation of the ad interim appointment of Juan Edgardo ‘Sonny Angara as Secretary of Education,” said Senator Loren Legarda.

“To get a more accurate picture of his direction as our new Education Chief, let’s take a look at his overall character as a well, nerdy public servant, the most generous boss, the sweetest family man, and a dear friend to all of us here,” said Senator Grace Poe.

Angara, whose Senate term was supposed to end in 2025, replaced Vice President Sara Duterte, who resigned as DepEd chief on June 19.

Angara, the son of the late Senate president and educator Edgardo Angara, began his political career as Aurora congressman from 2004 to 2013. During his time at the House of Representatives, he advocated for the education and welfare of Filipino youth. He was a co-author of the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013 or the K to 12 program in the lower chamber.

Angara, a lawyer, earned his undergraduate degree in international relations at the London School of Economics and Political Science in 1994. He obtained his law degree from the University of the Philippines College of Law in 2000 and his Master of Laws degree from Harvard Law School in 2003. – Rappler.com