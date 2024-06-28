LIST: July 2024 special non-working days in PH provinces, cities, towns

SUMMARY
Here are the July 2024 special non-working days in various localities, as proclaimed by the President
MANILA, Philippines – This is a compilation of special non-working days in various localities in the Philippines for June 2024, as proclaimed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
- July 1 – Moncada, Tarlac, via Proclamation No. 584, s. 2024
- July 1 – Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte, via Proclamation No. 609, s. 2024
- July 1 – Magsaysay, Misamis Oriental, via Proclamation No. 585, s. 2024
- July 1 – Kibawe, Bukidnon, via Proclamation No. 586, s. 2024
- July 1 – Maramag, Bukidnon, via Proclamation No. 587, s. 2024
- July 10 – Sta. Rosa City, Laguna, via Proclamation No. 600, s. 2024
- July 15 – Cordillera Administrative Region, via Proclamation No. 589, s. 2024
- July 15 – Mauban, Quezon, via Proclamation No. 588, s. 2024
- July 19 – Digos City, Davao del Sur, via Proclamation No. 590, s. 2024
- July 23 – Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental, via Proclamation No. 533, s. 2024
- July 23 – Nabunturan, Davao de Oro, via Proclamation No. 591, s. 2024
- July 25 – Santiago City, Isabela, via Proclamation No. 593, s. 2024
- July 25 – Tanjay City, Negros Oriental, via Proclamation No. 592, s. 2024
- July 27 – Glan, Sarangani, via Proclamation No. 595, s. 2024
