LIST: July 2024 special non-working days in PH provinces, cities, towns

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Clockwise, from center: Cordillera Unity Gong (Abra official website); Kaliga Festival street dance (Gingoog City Tourism Office FB); Padigosan Festival of Digos, Davao del Sur (Padigosan Festival FB); Sinulog sa Tanjay Festival (Visit Negros Oriental FB); image of Señor Santiago Apostol (Naturales na Santiago Inc. FB)

Here are the July 2024 special non-working days in various localities, as proclaimed by the President

MANILA, Philippines – This is a compilation of special non-working days in various localities in the Philippines for June 2024, as proclaimed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Bookmark this page for possible additional announcements from Malacañang. – Rappler.com