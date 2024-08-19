Philippines says China damaged PCG ships near Escoda Shoal 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

(1st UPDATE) China earlier claimed the Philippines violated a temporary agreement on missions to Ayungin Shoal — but the Philippines says the ships were en route to Lawak and Patag Islands

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines said Monday, August 19, that “unlawful and aggressive maneuvers” of the China Coast Guard (CCG) caused “structural damage” to Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels BRP Bagacay and BRP Cape Engaño in waters close to Escoda or Sabina Shoal inside the West Philippine Sea, the latest incident between the two Asian countries within the Philippine exclusive economic zone.

In a statement read by National Security Council Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya, the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea said the two PCG vessels were heading to nearby Patag and Lawak Islands when “dangerous maneuvers” of the CCG led to two collisions.

“The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea urges restraint and adherence to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and other relevant international laws to prevent further escalations and ensure the safety of all vessels operating in the region,” said Malaya.

Malaya said “aggressive maneuvers by CCGV-3104” at around 3:24 am on August 19 led to a collision that created a 5 inch hole on the deck of the BRP Cape Engaño.

A few minutes later, at 3:40 am, another CCG ship (CCGV 21551) rammed the BRP Bagacay twice on her port and starboard sides, “leading to minor structural damage.”

Despite the damage on the PCG ships, Malaya said the two would continue on their mission to bring supplies to Patag and Lawak Islands, where the PCG has personnel manning outposts.

The CCG, through its spokesperson Gan Yu, earlier claimed that the Philippines “repeatedly provoked and caused trouble” and “violated the temporary arrangements between China and the Philippines,” referring to a provisional agreement that covers only military resupply missions to Ayungin or Second Thomas Shoal, another feature in the West Philippine Sea.

Sabina Shoal is usually where the PCG and the Philippine Navy’s contracted civilian ships meet before proceeding to resupply missions to Ayungin Shoal, where the rusting BRP Sierra Madre serves as a Philippine military outpost.

Ayungin Shoal is not the only outpost in the West Philippine Sea that relies on resupply missions. The PCG, separate from the Philippine Navy, routinely conducts resupplies to its own outposts, including the ones in Lawak and Patag islands.

In a statement, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Colonel Francel Padilla said the military was coordinating closely with both the PCG to “enhance our maritime patrols and strengthen our presence in the West Philippine Sea” and working with “regional partners and allies to ensure that all actions are in line with international law and to promote stability in the region.”

“The AFP wants to assure our personnel stationed on Patag and Lawak Islands that we are fully committed to supporting them. We will continue to ensure that they receive the necessary supplies and support to carry out their duties. Their safety and well-being are our top priorities,” said Padilla.

“This incident only strengthens our resolve to enhance our presence and ensure that all operations are conducted in accordance with international law. We remain vigilant and prepared to address any challenges that may arise,” she added.

Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, the Philippine Navy’s spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, said in a separate statement that the Navy and the PCG “[remain] committed to sustaining our presence in the West Philippine Sea in exercising our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction.”

Tensions between the Philippines and China have risen in the past year or so, particularly in flashpoints like Ayungin Shoal and Scarborough or Panatag Shoal. The temporary agreement that covered resupplies to Ayungin Shoal was an effort to de-escalate tensions, after the CCG harassed, boarded, and damaged Philippine Navy boats already moored beside the BRP Sierra Madre during a June 2024 resupply mission.

While the latest July 2024 resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal went by without incident, China’s air force in early August 2024 harassed and used flares on a Philippine Air Force plane over Scarborough Shoal, a feature claimed by both countries but controlled by China since 2012.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea and disregards a 2016 Arbitral Ruling that affirmed the Philippines’ EEZ, an area that is part of the West Philippine Sea. – Rappler.com