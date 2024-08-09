STATEMENT: A vindication after 8 years of harassment

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The CA was unequivocal in its rejection of the SEC’s 2018 shutdown order, declaring it 'illegal' and a 'grave abuse of discretion'

Rappler welcomes the Court of Appeals (CA) ruling that eliminates a long-standing threat to its corporate existence on account of a flawed ruling by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). When the rule of law prevails, justice is served.

It’s a vindication after a tortuous eight years of harassment. The CA was unequivocal in its rejection of the SEC’s 2018 shutdown order, declaring it “illegal” and a “grave abuse of discretion.”

We have always asserted that the SEC en banc violated the law and its own procedures when it handed down its harsh verdict against Rappler on January 11, 2018, following a short probe into allegations that the Philippine Depositary Receipt that Rappler issued to foreign investor Omidyar violated the constitutional ban on foreign control of a media company.

We are a Filipino company. We are independent.

It brings us relief and joy that the CA is standing with us — and with journalism. This inspires us to do more, do better.

It’s a fact that the Duterte government used the SEC order to unleash its power to further harass us, our employees, our stakeholders, and our communities. Banks refused to do business with us. Clients shied away from advertising with us. Government officials and agencies shut their doors on us. We were forced to close our Jakarta bureau, stop our expansion plans. Rappler couldn’t even open a bank account outside the Philippines.

We look forward to the speedy dismissal of our remaining two cases: the cyber libel case at the Supreme Court and the anti-dummy case at a Pasig court.

Without the support of freedom-loving Filipinos and people from all over the world, we would not have survived.

We are grateful.

This court decision, the latest in a string of court victories for Rappler, is a much-needed reminder that the mission of journalism can thrive even in the line of fire: to speak truth to power, to hold the line, to build a better world. – Rappler.com