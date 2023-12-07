First time’s a charm: Stories of Bar takers who passed on first try

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SUCCESS. Rogienel Reyes cries on his father's shoulder as he finds out he passed the 2023 Bar exams, on December 5, 2023.

This year's Bar exams are filled with inspiring tales, including the stories of examinees who passed on their first try

MANILA, Philippines – Jerwin Dave Patacsil of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) passed the 2023 Bar examinations on his first try. Having his name shown on the list of passers, Patacsil couldn’t help but burst into tears of joy while hugging his parents.

He gave recognition to their dean, Nilo Divina and his colleagues at the UST Law Gamma Delta Epsilon Fraternity. At the moment, he works for the Bureau of Internal Revenue and plans to practice law and help those in need.

“Inspirasyon ko talaga ‘yong taumbayan kasi kaya ako nag abogado [ay] para tumulong sa kanila. Gusto kong mag provide ng legal assistance sa mga tao, sa mga mahihirap…So, hangga’t may injustice sa paligid, talagang ginugusto ko talagang maging abogado,” Patacsil said.

(The people are my inspiration. That is why I took law in the first place; it is for them. I want to provide legal assistance to the public, especially to the marginalized…So, as long as there is injustice, the more I urge myself to become a lawyer).

Another successful story of a first-time taker is Jannodin Dipatuan, a certified public accountant (CPA). He attended UST for his undergraduate degree in accountancy and later, for his law school education.

Dipatuan shared that being a law student was a real challenge to survive — the unending readings, stress, and anxiety due to requirements and daily exams. Nevertheless, he was inspired by the encouragement from his family and was able to pass the Bar. He even brought pictures of his grandparents while waiting for the list of successful examinees.

“Words cannot define how fulfilling it is kasi four years of struggle, four years of effort, and finally lumabas na rin…para ito sa family ko and kay God,” Dipatuan said.

(Words cannot define how fulfilling it is because finally, after four years of struggle and four years of effort, [the Bar result] has come out… [this is] for my family and God).

Dipatuan came from a family of lawyers. He and his loved ones felt blissful about having another lawyer in their clan. They also underlined the significance of having more Muslim lawyers due to the discrimination in the profession. He is currently employed at the Commission on Audit and hopes to join the legal profession and become a judge someday.

Play Video

Support from parents

In a Facebook post, Jaymie Valisno expressed her gratitude to her late father, Joey, after successfully passing the 2023 Bar examinations. She shared the emotional challenges she faced leading up to the exams, particularly her father’s battle with stage 4 nasopharyngeal cancer. Despite her doubts, her father encouraged her to take the exams, telling her not to waste the opportunity.

“September 16, the day before the first day of Bar exam. I asked my dad Ano ba, dy? Mag exam ba ako? Hindi talaga enough ‘yong inaral ko.’ To which he replied ‘Mag exam ka, anak. Sayang naman. Malay mo lumusot.’”

(September 16, the day before the first day of Bar exam. I asked my dad “What do you think, dy? Shall I take the exam? What I studied wasn’t really enough.” To which he replied, “Take the exam. It would be a waste not to. Who knows, you might pass.”)

Valisno was emotional when she saw her name on the list of successful examinees as she had doubts on her chances.

“Nasira ko pa yung rosary na hawak ko while waiting for the results because I was so tense. So to see my name on the list of successful examinees, I really can’t help but cry,” she wrote on her Facebook post.

(I even broke the rosary I was holding while waiting for the results because I was so tense. So, to see my name on the list of successful examinees, I really can’t help but cry.)

A day after passing the Bar, Valisno commemorated the 40th day of her father’s passing. She dedicated her achievement to her beloved father, who consistently believed in her, even during moments of self-doubt.

Brian Kelvin Pineda of Ateneo de Manila University School of Law was fortunate for having supportive parents by his side when he learned about his achievement. Before heading to the SC, Pineda made a heartfelt detour to the airport to escort his parents. His parents, who have been living in London for over two decades, had returned home to eagerly await the Bar exam results with him.

Pineda, after finding out he passed, burst into tears, while his parents jumped for joy for their son’s success. “In high school I was an athlete, in college I was also a scholar. I was working on the side while pursuing my scholarship and pursuing my passion and I am very much thankful that I passed.”

Aside from his legal pursuits, Pineda is also a professional host and singer. With his passion for the arts and entertainment industry, he plans to continue the agency he established with his fellow artists even after passing the Bar. But while attending to his agency, Pineda will practice law, he said, as he already signed with a law firm.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday, December 5, released the results of the 2023 Bar Examinations. Out of 10,791 examinees, only 3,812 passed the exams, with a passing rate of 36.77%, 6-percentage points lower than the 43.47% passing rate during last year’s edition.

The 2023 Bar Examinations were held from September 17, 20, and 24, 2023 in 14 local testing centers nationwide. A total of 10,791 examinees registered for the exams, but only 10,387 completed the three-day tests. The SC implemented several measures to ensure the integrity of the exams, including the use of an honor code and a health liability waiver. – Kae Kristel Muñoz, Marie Flor Cabarrubias, Precious Altura/Rappler.com

Kae Kristel Muñoz, Marie Flor Cabarrubias, and Precious Altura are Rappler interns. Learn more about Rappler’s internship program here.