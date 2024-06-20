Supreme Court opens channel for corruption complaints in judiciary

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court (SC) has launched a new channel that will cater to complaints against alleged corruption in the judiciary.

Through Memorandum Order No. 72-2024 signed by Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen, the SC created the Judiciary Integrity Email (integrity@judiciary.gov.ph) where the public can send complaints about violation of the anti-graft and corruption law, the judiciary’s Code of Judicial Responsibility, and “related laws and issuances by any judge, justice, or court personnel at any level.”

According to the SC, the possible complaints include but are not limited to:

Extortion of money, gift, or favor from litigant or counsel to influence the case or court process

Extortion of money, gift, or favor from litigant or counsel for the service of any process, which includes warrants, summons, or writs of execution

Extortion of money, gift, or favor from litigant or counsel for any activity of judges, justices, or court personnel

Extortion of money, gift, or favor to gain inside information about the progress of a case including the name of the ponente (author)

Names and activities of any “influence peddler” who claims to have power to obtain favors in any court

The SC said the email address will be accessible to the High Court’s Committee on Ethics chaired by Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, with Leonen as the panel’s vice chairperson. Aside from the email, complainants can confidentially communicate directly to the chief justice and other members of the SC en banc.

In addition, the SC said it will give protection to whistleblowers who have credible information. The High Court also warned that lawyers who will “participate, advise, or tolerate any form of corruption” will be dealt “severely.”

The SC said actionable information is often used as basis for investigation so it warned the public not to prematurely post in social media or public platforms information that may jeopardize probes.

“Do not test the resolve and commitment of the Chief Justice and all the justices of the Supreme Court to ensure integrity in the Judiciary. Many of our people suffer. For many of them, the judiciary is their last resort. We cannot fail them,” Leonen said.

Recently, the SC suspended a Pasay City judge and employee over alleged bribery. Last month, the SC suspended Presiding Judge Albert Cansino of Pasay City Regional Trial Court Branch 108 and officer-in-charge/acting branch clerk of court Mariejoy Lagman for allegedly accepting P6 million from a litigant in exchange for a favorable judgment in a civil case.

In a resolution dated May 24, prosecutors indicted Lagman for direct bribery (Article 210 of the Revised Penal Code), alleged violation of Section 3(b) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act or Republic Act (RA) No. 3019, and alleged violation of Section 7(d) of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees or RA 6713. Cansino was not part of the earlier indictment because he will undergo regular preliminary investigation. – Rappler.com