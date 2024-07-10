Supreme Court to release Shari’ah Bar exams results on July 16

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BAR EXAMS. Shari'ah Bar exam takers line up during the first day of tests on April 28, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines – The Supreme Court (SC) said it will release the results of the 2024 Shari’ah bar exams results next week.

2024 Shari’ah Bar Examinations chairperson Associate Justice Maria Filomena Singh said the results will be released on Tuesday afternoon, July 16. The release of the results will be streamed live on official Facebook and YouTube pages of the SC. The list of passers will also be posted on the SC website and other social media pages.

Different from the regular Bar exams for aspiring lawyers, the Shari’ah Bar is the professional licensure examination covering Islamic law. The exams are now administered by the High Court. Those who will pass the Shari’ah Bar exams will be sworn in as Shari’ah counselors-at-law.

Meanwhile, Associate Justice Singh said the oath-taking and roll-signing ceremonies for the passeers will be held on August 15 at The Manila Hotel in Ermita, Manila.

Last May, a total of 853 examinees finished the exams and majority of aspiring Shari’ah counselors-at-law took the test at Ateneo de Davao University. The High Court said the number of 2024 examinees is much higher compared to 2022, when there were only 526 takers.

For the 2024 Shari’ah Bar, the subjects included jurisprudence (Figh) and customary laws (Adat) [15%], persons, family relations, and property [35%], succession, wills/adjudication, and settlement of estates [35%], and procedure in Shari’ah Courts [15%].

To practice Shari’ah law, a person must pass the Shari’ah Bar exams administered by the High Court. In 1977, Presidential Decree 1083 created Shari’ah courts in the Philippines.

Article 137 of the decree established Shari’ah District Courts and Shari’ah Circuit Courts to exercise powers and functions to uphold the Code of Muslim Personal Laws of the Philippines. The code’s aim is to recognize the legal system of Muslims in the country, codify Muslim personal laws, and provide “effective administration and enforcement of Muslim personal laws among Muslims.” – Rappler.com