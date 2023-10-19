What you need to know about election campaign materials

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BSKE. Candidates with their supporters hold motorcades in Barangay Bagong Silangan in Quezon City on October 19, 2023, the start of the 10-day campaign period for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

Here are guidelines on election campaign materials

MANILA, Philippines – A festive-like atmosphere pervaded the start of the campaign period for the 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabatan elections on Thursday, October 19.

Streets were adorned with colorful posters, while campaign jingles blared with passing motorcades. Local candidates briskly walked around to do house-to-house campaigns in a bid to convince constituents to vote for them.

Early on, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) issued a stern warning to certain candidates for violating regulations on campaign materials.

“May ilang paglabag tulad ng paglalagay [ng poster] sa poste at sa kawad ng kuryente. Mag-ingat-ingat lang baka makuryente…este ma-dq (disqualified) pala sila,” Comelec Chairman George Garcia said in a Viber message on Thursday, October 19.

(There are some violations such as placing posters on posts and on electric wires. Just be careful, you might get electrocuted…I mean, they might be disqualified.)

To avoid being disqualified, candidates should take note of the following guidelines on campaign materials issued by the Comelec, the Omnibus Election Code, and the Fair Elections Act.

What is the allowed size of campaign materials?

Poster/Standee – 2×3 feet (except that, at the site and on the occasion of a public meeting or rally, or in announcing the holding of said meeting or rally)

Pamphlet, leaflet, stickers, and others – 8.5×14 inches

Streamer – 3×8 feet

Print advertisement (Broadsheet) – 1/4 page

Print advertisement (Tabloid) – 1/2 page

Election campaign or propaganda materials should not violate gender sensitivity principles, not be obscene, discriminatory, offensive, or otherwise constitute a violation of the Magna Carta of Women.

How long is the allowed airtime for broadcast ads?

Television – 60 minutes

Radio – 90 minutes

Broadcast advertisements on television or the internet must also have a sign language interpreter and provide closed captioning.

Candidates are allowed to put posters in the following areas:

Plazas

Markets

Barangay Centers

Other similar places where posters may be readily seen or read and with the heaviest pedestrian and/or vehicular traffic in the city or municipality

With the permission of owners, candidates may also place their campaign posters on private properties.

Where is it prohibited to post campaign materials?

Trees and plants in public roads, plazas, parks, schools, and other public places

LED Display boards or LCD monitors owned by the local government, Government-Owned or -Controlled Corporation, or any government agencies and instrumentalities

Public transportation services owned and controlled by the government such as MRT, LRT, PNR, and others

Waiting shed, sidewalk, street post, lamppost, post, electric post, traffic signage, and other signboards

Schools, public temples/altars, barangay halls, government offices, health centers, and other public structures and buildings

Public transportation terminals owned and controlled by the government such as bus terminals, airports, ports, piers, train stations, and others

What are the prohibited campaign materials?

T-shirts

ballers

bags

sun visors

hats/caps, umbrellas

handkerchiefs

ball pens

fans

candies

others of value are strictly prohibited, including giving food and drinks during and after a meeting or campaign sorties

Is wearing ‘campaign shirts’ completely not allowed during the campaign period?

The candidate and five of his/her campaign staff may wear T-shirts with the candidate’s picture during the campaign period.

Transparency on campaign advertisements

All political advertisements should specify who paid for the campaign material, and indicate the address of the sponsor.

Likewise, the beneficiary of the political advertisements and their address should be evident on the campaign material.

The public may report illegal campaigning using the Comelec’s Task Force Against Premature Campaigning’s online form.

From October 20 until October 27, the Comelec will simultaneously remove unlawful campaign materials posted on designated common poster areas or other public places.

The campaign period will end on October 28, while election day will be on October 30. – Rappler.com