Things to know: New law that waives college entrance test fees

MANILA, Philippines – For underprivileged incoming college freshmen, the cost associated with taking entrance exams is really an added financial burden.

There’s no need to worry anymore.

A bill mandating private colleges and universities to waive fees for their entrance exams is now a law.

The Free College Entrance Examinations Act or Republic Act 12006 lapsed into law on June 14. It exempts underprivileged but smart students from payment of entrance examination fees administered by private schools.

However, to avail of the exemption, a student must meet the following conditions:

Natural-born Filipino, and must belong to the top 10% of his or her class;

Belong to a family whose combined household income falls below the poverty threshold as defined by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA);

Qualified students must apply in private schools located in the country;

Satisfy all the requirements of the private school the student intends to apply.

According to the new law, the Commission on Higher Education is authorized to sanction any private school that will not comply.

“Certain entrance exam fees are equivalent to a day’s minimum wage, which means that taking the exam could result in foregoing meals for an entire family. Hopefully, the new law will address this issue. No family should go hungry for a day because they’ve traded food money for an examination fee,” said Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero.

College entrance test fees in the country range from P300 to P800.

Below is the copy of RA 12006.

