9 of the top 10 passers of 2024 Shari’ah Bar exams are women

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BAR EXAMS. Shari'ah Bar exam takers line up during the first day of tests on April 28, 2024.

A total of 183 examinees out of 853 passed this year's exams, says 2024 Shari'ah Bar chairperson Associate Justice Singh

MANILA, Philippines – Nine women landed in the top 10 passers of the 2024 Shari’ah Bar Examinations, the Supreme Court (SC) announced on Tuesday, July 16.

Play Video

Nurhaifah Hadji Said Punginagina topped this year’s examinations with 86.75%, 2024 Shari’ah Bar chairperson Associate Justice Maria Filomena Singh said on Tuesday.

The rest of the top 10 placers are:

Sittie Nasriyyah Gani Gubat – 86.10%

Sittie Fairoza Yahya Alonto – 86.02%

Jonaina Diamla Suwalawan-Hadjinoor – 85.57%

Ayesha Aminah Alonto Mambuay – 85.35%

Fatimah Sohra Lucman Usodan – 85.10%

Aznairah Orpilla Acmad – 84.87%

Abdulwasi Aleem Barapangcat – 84.40%

Saaduddin Sharief Abdulmalik – 84.30%

Maria Belen Arceno Al-Namit – 83.75%

Normalah Pangcoga Said – 83.75%

LOOK: Full list of passers of the 2024 Shari'ah Bar exams. pic.twitter.com/Oq7OB6gnOg — Jairo Bolledo (@jairojourno) July 16, 2024

Meanwhile, of the 853 examinees, 183 or 21.45% passed the examinations. Associate Justice Singh said 62.3% of the passers are women.

“Regardless of the results today, whether you pass or you don’t, all of you deserve to be congratulated for your faith, for your determination and hard work, and for your fortitude,” Singh said in her message to the Shari’ah Bar takers.

“You are here now because of everyone who believed in you and because you chose to believe in yourselves. Take this opportunity to celebrate yourselves with your families, friends, loved ones, and enjoy the fruits of your labor,” she added.

The 2023 Shari’ah Bar chairperson also said that the oath-taking and roll signing ceremonies of the passers will be held on August 14, at the Manila Hotel.

In April, the High Court held the first digitalized and regionalized Shari’ah Bar examinations. Now administered by the High Court, Shari’ah Bar is different from the regular Bar exams and is the professional licensure test covering Islamic law.

The number of this year’s aspiring Shari’ah counselors-at-law is higher compared to 2022, which only had 526 takers. The exams were held this year at the University of the Philippines Diliman and Ateneo de Davao University. The exams covered the following subjects: jurisprudence (Figh) and customary laws (Adat), 15%; persons, family relations, and property, 35%; succession, wills/adjudication, and settlement of estates, 35%; and procedure in the Shari’ah Courts, 15%.

The first Shari’ah Bar exams were held in 1983 after the Presidential Decree No. 1083, in 1977, created Shari’ah courts in the Philippines. The special courts were placed under the SC’s administrative supervision.

Article 137 of the decree established Shari’ah District Courts and Shari’ah Circuit Courts to exercise powers and functions to uphold the Code of Muslim Personal Laws of the Philippines. The code’s aim is to recognize the legal system of Muslims in the country, codify Muslim personal laws, and provide “effective administration and enforcement of Muslim personal laws among Muslims.”

The code is in accordance with section 11, article XV of the 1987 Constitution, which states, “The State shall consider the customs, traditions, beliefs and interests of national cultural communities in the formulation and implementation of state policies.”

Early this year, Associate Justice Antonio Kho Jr., the Shari’ah Bar chairperson next year, said the Shari’ah justice system in the country “provides a legal framework for resolving disputes and upholding Islamic principles within the context of the country’s broader legal system.” – Rappler.com