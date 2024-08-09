Travelers from Mindanao, Palawan no longer need to pay tax when heading to these ASEAN countries

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Travelers heading to growth areas in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brunei Darussalam will be exempted from paying travel tax when departing from Mindanao and Palawan.

This comes after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued Memorandum Order 29, which states that the travel tax exemption will apply in all international airports and seaports “to further sustain and accelerate economic development in Mindanao and Palawan.”

This is part of the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines-East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA), which was created to help identify underdeveloped areas in the four countries. The BIMP-EAGA covers Mindanao and Palawan in the Philippines, Sabah and Sarawak in Malaysia, Kalimantan and Sulawesi provinces and Maluku and Papua in Indonesia, and the entire state of Brunei Darussalam.

“The Travel Tax Exemption shall also apply to passengers with confirmed connecting flights from Mindanao and Palawan to BIMP-EAGA within 24 hours on the same day, and there are no direct flights available from the passenger’s point of origin in Mindanao and Palawan to any of the passenger’s point of destination in BIMP-EAGA,” the memorandum read.

According to the memorandum, travelers can get their travel tax exemption certificate from the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority.

The tax exemption applies to those “bound for any destination in the BIMP-EAGA” and will take effect until June 30, 2028, unless it is revoked before the order lapses. – Rappler.com