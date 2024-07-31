Trillanes sues Paolo Duterte, Mans Carpio for drug smuggling

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Former senator Antonio Trillanes files drug smuggling charges at the Department of Justice on July 31, 2024, against Rep. Paulo Duterte, Atty. Manases Carpio, former Bureau of Customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon and several others in connection with the P6.4B shabu shipment seized in two warehouses in Valenzuela City in May 2017.

Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte welcomes the complaint, saying it will allow them to discuss the accusations through proper channels

MANILA, Philippines – Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV has filed a drug smuggling complaint against Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte and Mans Carpio, the husband of Vice President Sara Duterte.

In his complaint filed before the Department of Justice on Wednesday, July 31, Trillanes tagged Duterte and Carpio in the P6.4-billion shabu haul in Valenzuela City in 2017, through the testimony of customs broker Mark Ruben Taguba.

In 2017, authorities seized over 600 kilograms of shabu amounting to around P6.4 billion. Taguba allegedly facilitated the entry of the shabu shipment “without having to go through the rigorous process of examination or inspection in the Bureau of Customs.” The broker claimed he was able to breeze through the process due to the “influence and protection” of the so-called “Davao Group.”

During the hearings, Taguba alleged that both Duterte and Carpio are members of the Davao Group.

“This is the result of the Senate investigations conducted in 2017, in which we have identified Pulong, Charlie Tan, and Mans Carpio, as the masterminds behind the P6.4 billion shabu shipment that was allowed to slip through Customs in collaboration with its Commissioner Nic Faeldon and former Presidential Adviser Allen Capuyan who was known as the ‘Big Brother,’” Trillanes said.

The rest of the respondents include:

Nicanor Faeldon

Allen Capuyan

Nilo “Small” Abellera Jr.

Pompey Perez

Charlie Tan

Teofilo Joseph “Jojo” Bacud

Neil Anthony Estrella

Nani Cabato Coronacion also known as “Tita Nanie”

Duterte said he welcomed the complaint as it will allow them to discuss the accusations against them in the proper forum.

“I have always maintained my innocence, and I am confident that the judicial process will clear my name. It is important to rely on our legal institutions rather than resorting to trial by publicity or baseless allegations,” the lawmaker said.

Aside from the drug complaint, Trillanes also sued the respondents for graft.

In his complaint, Trillanes argued that Duterte and Carpio are liable for corruption because based on Taguba’s testimony, the two only needed to call a customs personnel “to facilitate clearance of their special container without the danger of being flagged or alerted, in exchange for P5 million as ‘enrollment fee’ and an additional P1 million advance weekly remittance.”

“Dito mo makikita na fake ang war on drugs ni Duterte. Libu-libo ang mga pinatay na hinihinalang drug addicts pero sila mismo pala ang protektor at kapartner ng mga big time drug lords. Pinatay lang nila ang kumpetisyon sa illegal drug trade,” Trillanes said.

(You can see here that Duterte’s war on drugs is fake. Thousands of alleged drug suspects were killed, but the Dutertes were in fact the protectors and partners of these big-time drug lords. They just killed their competitors in the illegal drug trade.) – Rappler.com