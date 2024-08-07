Trillanes sues Duterte, Go for plunder over ‘anomalous’ P16-B frigate deal 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PLUNDER COMPLAINT. Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV files a second plunder complaint against former president Duterte, Senator Bong Go, and other former officials over the supposedly anomalous P16 billion Philippine Navy Frigate Acquisition Project, at the Department of Justice on August 7, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines – Former senator Antonio Trillanes has again filed corruption complaints against former president Rodrigo Duterte, Senator Bong Go, and others on Wednesday, August 7.

This time, Trillanes, filed plunder and graft complaints against the former president over the alleged anomalous government frigate acquisition project amounting to P16 billion.

The complaints of Trillanes, a former Philippine Navy colonel, stem from his allegation that Duterte and the other respondents allegedly pushed for the installation of a Combat Management System (CMS) into two military frigates which was “inferior” to what was originally specified in the government contract. (READ: TIMELINE: PH Navy’s frigates acquisition project)

Trillanes alleged in his complaint that the government officials acted with evident bad faith and manifested partiality by providing unwarranted benefits and advantages to a private contractor. He added that his complaint was based on the findings of a 2018 Senate probe and on testimonies of officials “privy to the manipulation done by Duterte and Bong Go to favor a private contractor.”

In a statement, Go dismissed Trillanes’ allegations as “rehashed accusations.”

“This issue has once again been rehashed and recycled for obvious politicking purposes. This is a clear case of destructive politics and sure sign of desperation out to malign me and the former President. Nevertheless, I welcome these moves to finally put an end to these lies,” said Go, who was special assistant to the president during the Duterte administration.

The issue on the purchase of warships started when Navy officers questioned the contractor’s plan to change the CMS that will be installed in the new frigates.

“Then PN Flag-Officer-In-Command Vice Admiral Ronald Mercado demanded that the contractor follow the contract to the letter, which resulted to a stalemate in the implementation. Because of this, the PN officers in-charge of the frigate project were summoned to the office of then SAP Bong Go in Malacañang, where the anomalous contractor’s proposal was presented. After this, then Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana also sent Vice Admiral Mercado a copy of the same contractor’s proposal with a marginal note saying that it came from Bong Go, and that they should study the same,” Trillanes said.

Trillanes said Mercado did not accept the changes “despite interventions from Bong Go,” so the former Navy chief was relieved. Trillanes said former vice admiral Robert Empedrad then replaced Mercado, and “promptly approved the illegal changes in the contract.” – Rappler.com