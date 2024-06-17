Philippine News
Philippine News
West Philippine Sea

US, Canada, Japan, and Philippines conduct exercises in South China Sea

Reuters

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

US, Canada, Japan, and Philippines conduct exercises in South China Sea

The Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, Philippine Navy, US Navy, and Royal Canadian Navy sail the West Philippine Sea together during a Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) from June 16 to 17, 2024.

Embassy of Japan

The US Pacificsays the maritime cooperative activity aims at 'upholding freedom of navigation and overflight, reaffirming the four nations' commitment to bolstering regional security and stability'

MANILA, Philippines – The United States, Canada, Japan, and the Philippines conducted a two-day joint maritime exercise in Manila’s exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, the US Pacific Fleet said on its website on Monday, June 17.

The maritime cooperative activity was aimed at “upholding freedom of navigation and overflight, reaffirming the four nations’ commitment to bolstering regional security and stability,” the US Pacific Fleet said.

It involved four warships and a series of maritime maneuvers to test and validate the interoperability of our armed forces’ doctrines, tactics, techniques, and procedures, it added.

Must Read

View from Manila: PH, US, Japan, and Canada sail WPS as China’s ‘scare tactics’ kick in

View from Manila: PH, US, Japan, and Canada sail WPS as China’s ‘scare tactics’ kick in

In April, the Philippines conducted joint maritime activity with Japan, Australia, and the United States.

The Philippines has turned to countries supportive of its claims in the South China Sea to counter what Manila regards as the increasing aggressiveness of China, which claims almost the entire strategic waterway.

Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam have competing claims of sovereignty in portions of the South China Sea, a passage through which $3 trillion in goods move every year.

Must Read

China Coast Guard: Philippine supply ship bumped Chinese ship at Ayungin Shoal

China Coast Guard: Philippine supply ship bumped Chinese ship at Ayungin Shoal

– Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!

maritime security

military exercises in Asia

Philippines-US relations