US, Canada, Japan, and Philippines conduct exercises in South China Sea

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, Philippine Navy, US Navy, and Royal Canadian Navy sail the West Philippine Sea together during a Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) from June 16 to 17, 2024.

The US Pacificsays the maritime cooperative activity aims at 'upholding freedom of navigation and overflight, reaffirming the four nations' commitment to bolstering regional security and stability'

MANILA, Philippines – The United States, Canada, Japan, and the Philippines conducted a two-day joint maritime exercise in Manila’s exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, the US Pacific Fleet said on its website on Monday, June 17.

The maritime cooperative activity was aimed at “upholding freedom of navigation and overflight, reaffirming the four nations’ commitment to bolstering regional security and stability,” the US Pacific Fleet said.

It involved four warships and a series of maritime maneuvers to test and validate the interoperability of our armed forces’ doctrines, tactics, techniques, and procedures, it added.

In April, the Philippines conducted joint maritime activity with Japan, Australia, and the United States.

The Philippines has turned to countries supportive of its claims in the South China Sea to counter what Manila regards as the increasing aggressiveness of China, which claims almost the entire strategic waterway.

Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam have competing claims of sovereignty in portions of the South China Sea, a passage through which $3 trillion in goods move every year.

– Rappler.com