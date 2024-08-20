US reaffirms MDT promise after China’s ‘deliberate collision’ with PCG 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DAMAGE. The PCG releases photos of damage on one of its 44-meter vessels as a result of the China Coast Guard's harassment.

Foreign embassies in Manila sound a chorus of ‘concern’ after the latest confrontation between the Philippines and China in the West Philippine Sea

MANILA, Philippines – The US State Department on Tuesday, August 20 (August 19 in the US), reaffirmed that the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) with the Philippines covers armed attacks to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in the South China Sea, a day after China’s “dangerous maneuvers” led to collisions and structural damage to two Philippine vessels.

“PRC ships employed reckless maneuvers, deliberately colliding with two Philippine Coast Guard ships, causing structural damage and jeopardizing the safety of the crew onboard,” State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a statement.

“These actions are the latest examples of the PRC using dangerous and escalatory measures to enforce its expansive and unlawful South China Sea maritime claims. The United States calls upon the PRC to abide by international law and desist from its dangerous and destabilizing conduct,” added Patel.

The MDT is a decades-old agreement between the Philippines and its former colonizer the US. Under Article IV, the two countries commit to help each other in event of an attack on one party. The US had earlier promised that the treaty covers possible attacks in the South China Sea, including parts the Philippines calls the West Philippine Sea, and that it also covers the PCG.

US Ambassador to Manila MaryKay Carlson earlier said in an X (Twitter) post that they were “committed to supporting the rights of our #FriendsPartnersAllies under international law.”

On August 19, in the wee hours of the morning, CCG vessels harassed two PCG ships some 20 nautical miles from Escoda Shoal. The BRP Bagacay and BRP Cape Engaño were on their way to bring supplies to outposts in Lawak and Patag Islands.

The CCG’s “dangerous manuevers” led to collisions with the two PCG ships. The BRP Cape Engaño’s deck bore a hole as a result of the collision while the BRP Bagacay was hit twice, on her port and starboard sides. The two vessels are among the PCG’s new Japan-made patrol vessels.

It’s the latest in years of confrontations and tensions between Manila and Beijing in waters that are part of the Philippine exclusive economic zone but that China claims at its own.

China has claimed that it was the Philippines who provoked the confrontation. The CCG’s spokesperson earlier claimed that the Philippines violated a bilateral temporary agreement that covers resupplies to Ayungin or Second Thomas Shoal, a different feature in the West Philippine Sea. Its foreign ministry spokesperson, meanwhile, claimed the two PCG ships were bringing supplies to the BRP Teresa Magbanua, a PCG vessel that’s been anchored in waters close to Escoda since April 2024.

Resupply missions to the different Philippines outposts in the West Philippine Sea is nothing new. Both the PCG and Navy perform it routinely, usually to no fuss from China. It’s typically only during military-led resupplies to the BRP Sierra Madre, a warship grounded in Ayungin Shoal, that tensions escalate. Sometimes civilian humanitarian missions to bring aide to fisherfolk near Scarborough Shoal have been met by CCG harassment.

Friends, partners’ concerns

In a separate post on X, the Japanese embassy in the Philippines expressed “serious concern” over China’s “recent aggressive conduct causing damage to vessels. Any harassment and actions which increase tensions or disturb navigational rights are not tolerated,” the embassy said. Japan and the Philippines recently signed an agreement to allow mutual military access for joint exercises.

Australian Ambassador to Manila HK Yu said they were “deeply concerned by reports China’s vessels rammed and damaged Philippine vessels that were lawfully near Sabina Shoal.”

“These dangerous actions undermine efforts to de-escalate tensions. We urge restraint and adherence to international law, particularly UNCLOS,” she added. The Philippines also has an existing agreement with Australia to allow mutual access for joint military drills.

The New Zealand embassy in Manila also voiced its concern over the latest incident. “New Zealand is deeply concerned by the dangerous actions today by Chinese vessels towards Philippine vessels near Sabina Shoal, which caused damage and put lives at danger. Peaceful resolution of maritime disputes in accordance with UNCLOS is fundamental to regional stability,” it said in a statement.

European Union Ambassador Luc Veron said the bloc was “concerned about today’s serious maritime incidents between the Chinese Coast Guard and the Philippine Coast Guard.”

“International Law, including the UNCLOS, should be observed in all activities at sea,” he said.

The French embassy in Manila also expressed “concern,” and “recalled” the 2016 arbitral ruling, which deemed China’s sweeping claim of almost all of the South China Sea as invalid.

German Ambassador to Manila Andreas Pfaffernoschke said they were “concerned about today’s serious maritime incidents between the Chinese and the Philippine Coast Guard near Sabina Shoal.”

“We urge all parties to avoid escalatory actions and to fully respect international law as set out in UNCLOS and the binding 2016 arbitral award,” he added.

British Ambassador Laure Beaufils said China’s “dangerous actions… against” the PCG was a concern, as she called on “respect of international law, including UNCLOS, and adherence to the 2016 Arbitral Award which is legally binding on the parties.”

Canadian Ambassador David Hartman said they condemn the “irresponsible and dangerous maneuvers” of the CCG against the PCG. – Rappler.com