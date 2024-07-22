SONA 2024 LIVE UPDATES: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s 3rd State of the Nation Address

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will deliver his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) at 4 pm on Monday, July 22, at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City.
The President is expected to zero in on gut issues such as inflation, improving the economy, and livelihood generation, which are top concerns of many Filipinos, according to latest surveys.
The speech comes on the heels of the candidacy filing period in October for the 2025 midterm polls, seen as a referendum on the government’s policy direction and performance.
WCOPA champ to sing Lupang Hinirang in Marcos’ 3rd SONA
World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA) 2024 champion Blessie Mae Alipopo Abagat will sing the country’s national anthem Lupang Hinirang during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address.
In a press release, the Presidential Communications Office said the Bicolana artist won numerous gold and silver medals in the said singing competition held from June 28 to July 7.
“The WCOPA champ’s story of dedication and success reflects the cultural pride and nurturing of the history of Bicol, which has been instrumental in shaping her as an artist. Her upcoming vocal performance at the third SONA of President Marcos Jr. not only highlights her individual achievements but also represents the collective aspirations and pride of her fellow Filipinos,” Malacañang said.
WATCH: What to expect as Congress reconvenes, Marcos delivers 2024 SONA
Rappler’s political reporters Dwight de Leon, Bonz Magsambol, and Kaycee Valmonte take us behind the scenes of the government’s preparations and provide political context that highlights the importance of Marcos’ address.
Pulse Asia: 3 in 4 Filipinos dissatisfied with how Marcos gov’t addresses inflation
The rising prices of goods is the number one issue that Filipinos want President Marcos Jr. to discuss in his third State of the Nation Address (SONA), as three in every four respondents asked by pollster Pulse Asia Research, Incorporated thumbed down his administration’s performance in arresting inflation.
Media groups’ SONA wishlist: Decriminalize libel, pass FOI law, end red tagging
Ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address (SONA), media groups called on him to prioritize decriminalizing libel and enacting a Freedom of Information (FOI) Law.
