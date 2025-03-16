HIGHLIGHTS: Rodrigo Duterte arrested over ICC case

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Former president Rodrigo Duterte returned to the Philippines from Hong Kong aboard a commercial flight landing at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on Tuesday, March 11.

The ICC had issued an arrest warrant against Duterte, who was in Hong Kong over the weekend to campaign to Filipinos there.

Scroll down this page for blow-by-blow updates from Rappler.

Play Video

LATEST UPDATES