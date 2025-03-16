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Rodrigo Duterte

HIGHLIGHTS: Rodrigo Duterte arrested over ICC case

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HIGHLIGHTS: Rodrigo Duterte arrested over ICC case

OVERSEAS TRIP. Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte flies to Hong Kong on March 8, 2025, to attend a PDP-Laban campaign sortie there.

King Rodriguez

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Former president Rodrigo Duterte returned to the Philippines from Hong Kong aboard a commercial flight landing at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on Tuesday, March 11.

The ICC had issued an arrest warrant against Duterte, who was in Hong Kong over the weekend to campaign to Filipinos there.

Scroll down this page for blow-by-blow updates from Rappler.

HIGHLIGHTS: Rodrigo Duterte arrested over ICC case

LATEST UPDATES

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Rappler.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Rodrigo Duterte arrested over ICC case

LIVESTREAM: Rodrigo Duterte faces ICC for the first time

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HIGHLIGHTS: Rodrigo Duterte arrested over ICC case