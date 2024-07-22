SONA 2024 LIVE UPDATES: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s 3rd State of the Nation Address

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will deliver his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) at 4 pm on Monday, July 22, at the Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City.

The President is expected to zero in on gut issues such as inflation, improving the economy, and livelihood generation, which are top concerns of many Filipinos, according to latest surveys.

The speech comes on the heels of the candidacy filing period in October for the 2025 midterm polls, seen as a referendum on the government’s policy direction and performance.

