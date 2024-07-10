WATCH: Alice Guo’s business partner has 5 passports from different countries

PAOCC discovers the passports of fugitive Huang Zhiyang in a vault recovered during a raid in Pampanga

CLARK, Pampanga – The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) finds five passports belonging to suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo’s business partner Huang Zhiyang, a Chinese fugitive. PAOCC Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz confirms Huang had Taiwanese, Chinese, and Cyprus passports.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story referred to Huang Zhiyang as a fugitive running from Singapore’s money laundering case. This has been corrected.

The documents were found in vaults seized by PAOCC when they raided villas in Fontana in Clark, Pampanga, last June 27. The vaults were opened on Monday, July 8, after operatives secured an order from Judge Hermenegildo Dumlao II of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Third Judicial Region in Malolos, Bulacan, Branch 81.

Huang was Guo’s co-incorporator when they put up Baofu Land Development in 2019. Baofu is a real estate firm that later leased its compound to the Hongsheng/Zun Yuan POGO, raided for its alleged criminal activities including human trafficking and torture. Huang remains the treasurer of Baofu with a 14% share.

Senator Risa Hontiveros says Huang is also wanted in China. She earlier told media that the Chinese embassy in Manila has also expressed its intent to take jurisdiction of Huang to face his charges there.

Rappler multimedia reporter Joann Manabat reports from the raid in Clark, Pampanga. – Rappler.com