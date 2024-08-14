WATCH: Bamban councilor takes oath as acting mayor after Alice Guo dismissal

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ACTING. Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos swears in Municipal Councilor Erano Timbang as acting Mayor of Bambam, Tarlac, after the Office of the Ombudsman dismissed Alice Guo from public service.

Councilor Erano Timbang will only serve as acting mayor for a three months, or for the duration of the suspension of Vice Mayor Leonardo Anunciacion due to the illegal POGO controversy

MANILA, Philippines – A Bamban, Tarlac councilor took his oath as the town’s acting mayor following the dismissal of Mayor Alice Guo, who remains at large.

The acting mayor will only serve for three months, or for the duration of the suspension of Vice Mayor Leonardo Anunciacion due to the illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) controversy in the town.

Bamban Councilor Erano Timbang took his oath before Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos on Wednesday, August 14, in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

“Rest assured po na ang aking trabaho po bilang mayor ay gagawin ko po, ano man po ‘yong mga naantalang proyekto ng former administration. Lalo ko pong pagsisikapan na gawin ko ‘yung tungkuling iniatang sa akin ng gobyerno bilang acting mayor,” Timbang said after taking his oath.

(Rest assured that I will do my duties as mayor, regardless of the remaining projects of the former administration. I will work hard to fulfill the duties given to me by the government as the acting mayor.)

Under the Local Government Code of 1991, the vice mayor can replace the mayor if permanent vacancy occurs. The same goes with the vice mayor position — a member of the town or city council may replace the mayor.

In Bamban’s case, Timbang was sworn in because Guo is dismissed and the vice mayor has been suspended. Timbang was the top councilor in his town so he assumed the mayorship. He will be appointed as the town’s vice mayor after Anunciacion’s suspension is over.

The current acting mayor was a respondent in the Ombudsman case filed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government, but was cleared by the Ombudsman due to lack of merit.

In an a decision dated August 12, but was only made public on Tuesday, August 13, the Office of the Ombudsman found Guo guilty of grave misconduct and meted her the penalty of dismissal from service, with forfeiture of all her retirement benefits and perpetual disqualification from reentering government service.

The Ombudsman found 12 other Bamban officials, excluding Timbang, guilty of conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service and were ordered suspended for three months.

For snubbing Senate probes, the upper chamber ordered the arrest of Guo and seven others for “unduly refusing to appear, despite due notices,” in the ongoing Senate hearings into illegal POGOs. Authorities were able to arrest Guo’s former accountant, but not Guo. The mayor has yet to be arrested.

Guo also faces a trafficking complaint due to her alleged ties with the raided POGO in her town. There’s no warrant of arrest yet against Guo because the DOJ has just submitted the trafficking complaint against Guo for resolution. If the prosecutors indict Guo, the case will be filed in court, after which the court will decide whether to issue a warrant against the local official.

Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. filed a tax evasion complaint against Guo before the Department of Justice on Wednesday, stemming from Guo’s transfer of her Baofu shares to Jack Uy. The BIR found that when Guo transferred her shares, there were no capital gains tax and documentary stamp tax paid in relation to the transaction.

Guo allegedly failed to pay P500,000 in taxes. – Rappler.com