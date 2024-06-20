Goodbye, Uniteam: VP Sara Duterte resigns from the Marcos Cabinet

What led to Vice President Sara Duterte's resignation from the Marcos Cabinet? Rappler's Bonz Magsambol reports.

MANILA, Philippines – The battle lines are drawn.

On Wednesday, June 19, Vice President Sara Duterte resigned from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Cabinet, relinquishing her position as education secretary.

Duterte did not say why she resigned. She insisted that it was not a sign of weakness.

Critics said the Marcos-Duterte alliance was doomed from the start, that it was a mere “marriage of convenience.”

Duterte feuded with House Speaker Martin Romualdez, the President’s cousin. Romualdez denied Duterte’s request for millions in confidential funds in this year’s national budget.

Earlier this year, the Duterte family began attacking Marcos and accused him of using illegal drugs. Since then, the Vice President has openly opposed some of Marcos’ policies like the proposal to revive peace talks and charter change.

In April, First Lady Liza Marcos confirmed suspicions she and the Vice President were not on good terms. Rappler’s Bonz Magsambol filed this report. – Rappler.com

Reporter: Bonz Magsambol

Production Specialist: Errol Almario

Video editor: Jen Agbuya

Producer: JC Gotinga

Supervising producer: Beth Frondoso