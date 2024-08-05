WATCH: Aglipayan leader says 122-year-old church is ‘voice of the voiceless’

In an interview with Rappler, Obispo Maximo Joel Porlares of the Iglesia Filipina Independiente explains their motto 'pro Deo et patria'

MANILA, Philippines – The Iglesia Filipina Independiente (IFI), also known as the Aglipayan Church, seeks to continue its mission as “voice of the voiceless,” the church’s leader said.

Obispo Maximo Joel Porlares, the church’s 14th Supreme Bishop, gave Rappler a rare interview at their national headquarters along Taft Avenue, Manila, during their 122nd anniversary on Saturday, August 3.

In this interview, Porlares explained their motto, “pro Deo et patria (for God and country),” which has guided the IFI since it separated from the Roman Catholic Church in 1902.

