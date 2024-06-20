Rappler Talk: With Sara Duterte out of Marcos’ Cabinet, what now?

LIVE

Rappler's political reporter Dwight de Leon sits down with political analysts Ramon Beleno III and Cleve Arguelles to dissect this latest spectacle that is gripping Philippine politics

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has accepted the resignation of Vice President Sara Duterte as education secretary, a development that sets up the stage for a complicated showdown between alliances of the two political families in the 2025 elections.

How did we get here, and what moves should we expect from the President and Vice President in the coming months, now that the battle lines have been drawn?

Rappler multimedia reporter Dwight de Leon sits down with political analysts Ramon Beleno III and Cleve Arguelles to dissect this latest spectacle that is gripping Philippine politics.

Refresh and bookmark this page for the livestream of the interview on Thursday, June 20, at 10 am. – Rappler.com