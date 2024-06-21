Rappler Talk: If Sara Duterte is not the opposition, who is?

Rappler's political reporter Dwight de Leon sits down with Akbayan president Rafaela David to discuss how Sara Duterte's resignation defines or redefines the Philippine opposition, and what it takes to be a part of it

MANILA, Philippines – Sara Duterte’s exit from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Cabinet has long been suspected by analysts, and now that she’s done it, she’s given herself the option to brand herself as leader of the opposition.

But that scenario is definitely not going to sit well with people who have been critical of the Dutertes and the Marcoses since 2016.

