[WATCH] #KomyuterDiaries: The duality of Cubao as a transport hub

Rappler MovePH interns Angela Ballerda and Hailie Tolentino explore Cubao in Quezon City, to assess and rate key transportation points in the area which are used by the public every day

MANILA, Philippines – Cubao as a transport hub — thumbs up or thumbs down?

Several public transportation vehicles from different parts of Metro Manila, the Greater Manila area, and some provinces in Luzon converge in Cubao— a dense commercial center of Quezon City. This explains the persistent tagline: “All roads lead to Cubao.”

Rappler MovePH interns Angela Ballerda and Hailie Tolentino went to key transportation points in Cubao to gather commuter ratings using a thumbs-up or thumbs-down system. This includes jeepney and bus terminals, train stations, overpasses, and other transportation facilities.

Komyuter Diaries is a part of Make Manila Liveable, a project created by Rappler and civil society groups pushing for liveability in cities. Learn more about the movement here. – Rappler.com

Angela Ballerda is a Rappler volunteer from Ateneo de Manila University. She is a junior taking up AB Communication Major in Journalism, Minor in Public Management. Currently, she serves as the Broadcast News Producer of The GUIDON, the official student publication of her university.

Hailie Tolentino is a Rappler Intern from Far Eastern University. She is a senior taking up Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. Currently, she is a News and Editorial editor for IAS Paragon, the official student publication of the FEU Institute of Arts and Sciences.