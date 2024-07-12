WATCH: Manila forum on 8th anniversary of 2016 arbitral award on the West Philippine Sea

LIVE

MANILA, Philippines – The Stratbase ADR Institute holds a forum on the 8th anniversary of the West Philippine Sea arbitral award on Friday, July 12. The forum brings together government officials, members of the diplomatic community, scholars, and policy experts.

It has been eight years since Manila won the arbitral award, and China has been more aggressive towards Filipinos in the West Philippine Sea. Other countries have expressed concern over these aggressions, especially Philippines’ defense allies.

